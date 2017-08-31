Olds gets new fire chief

Olds has a new fire chief.

The town announced on Thursday that Mike Hoffman will start as chief on Tuesday. He takes over from Lorne Thompson, who was chief for the past 13 years before leaving earlier this year.

Hoffman was born and raised in Alberta and worked the majority of his field career as a firefighter/paramedic in a variety of locations throughout Western Canada including Calgary, Kainai First Nation, Fort McMurray, the Yellowknife, and most recently North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Hoffman began his career as a volunteer in Coalhurst, Alta. in 1987. Since then, he has worked his way through the ranks becoming a deputy chief five years ago.

For most of his career, Hoffman has taught firefighters and emergency medical service providers and “loves to give back to the people and profession that have treated him so well over the years,” says the town in a Thursday news release announcing his appointment.

When not serving his community, perform as a musician, volunteers as a Rotarian, or is out enjoying Canada’s wilderness fishing or quadding in the back country. Hoffman, who is married to Lila. is also an avid photographer and videographer.