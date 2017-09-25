Olds Mayor-elect deletes Twitter account after questionable tweets

Olds mayor-elect de-activated his Twitter account, which referred to the Paris Climate Accords as a scam and called the Ku Klux Klan and Black Lives Matter similar but on opposite sides, in an effort to become more neutral.

Michael Muzychka, who owns Alliance Tax and Business Solutions Inc. in Olds, was acclaimed as mayor of Olds last Tuesday after incumbent mayor Judy Dahl withdrew from the race.

“I am a conservative at heart and I do have opinions,” said Muzychka. “But at the end of the day I want to listen. I want to be able to keep an open mind with absolutely everything.

“It was a little right wing. That’s where my heart is, but at the end of the day I’m a very pragmatic person. I want to be able to open my mind and listen and make decisions based on what’s best for everybody involved.”

The now-deleted account, @methan66, refers to the Paris Climate Accord as the Paris Climate Scam and says the Ku Klux Klan and Black Lives Mater are “mirror images, opposite but exactly the same.”

According to Black Lives Matter’s website, they are broadening the conversation around state violence to include all the ways in which black people are intentionally left powerless at the hands of the state. The KKK is an umbrella term used to refer to numerous groups that espouse white supremacy and white nationalist and are anti-immigration.

In reference to the Charlottesville, Virginia demonstration on Aug. 11 and 12, he tweeted “There was violence from both sides. There were good (non KKK, non white Suprem) people there protesting.”

Once a week for the next month, Muzychka is holding a “coffee with the mayor-elect” day and potentially evening forums for those who are unable to attend the day meetings.

“I want to hear everybody’s concerns,” he said. “I want to go into the job as open-minded as humanly possible and I want to grow our community for everybody.”

Dahl said she chose not to run for a fourth term because it “didn’t feel like the four year term was meant for me to do.”

Dahl had served as Olds mayor since 2004.

“I didn’t want to put my taxpayers through any possible byelection,” said Dahl. “Because what other option is there if somebody is not able to finish a four-year-term.”



