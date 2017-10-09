Olds RCMP looking for man after he rammed two police cars

Olds RCMP is looking for a man after he escaped an arrest attempt and rammed two police cars early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police officers were patrolling the Imperial Industrial park when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the UFA parking lot.

Police discovered the vehicle was stolen and placed the man and woman in the vehicle under arrest; however the man was able to break free.

The man dragged the handcuffed woman back into the stolen vehicle and began driving away. Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the suspect kept driving and rammed two police cars.

Police chased the suspect, who eventually stopped and unsuccessfully tried to steal another vehicle that was passing by.

The female was taken back into custody, but the man has not been located. No one was injured in the incident.

Both suspects have been identified and are known by police.

The investigation is ongoing.



