One arrested, second suspect sought in armed robbery of Red Deer convenience store

With one person in custody, police continue to look for the second suspect in an armed robbery.

Red Deer RCMP arrested one person after a Kentwood convenience store was robbed by two masked men at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said they wielded a machete and pepper spray in the robbery.

The two entered the Running on Empty store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Mounties responded with Police Dog Services and tracked the suspects through Kentood and a nearby industrial area. Within 20 minutes, they had found the first suspect.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

Store staff were not injured during the robbery.

Police continue to search for the second suspect.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
US Rep. John Conyers announces he’s retiring today
Next story
Central Alberta choir’s annual Christmas concert supports Tanzania orphanage

Just Posted

Central Alberta choir’s annual Christmas concert supports Tanzania orphanage

For over a decade, performances by the Central Alberta Homeschool Choir have… Continue reading

One arrested, second suspect sought in armed robbery of Red Deer convenience store

With one person in custody, police continue to look for the second… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Creep Catcher guilty of harassment

Judge to sentence Creep Catcher vigilante on Jan. 22

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month