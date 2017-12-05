One arrested, second suspect sought in armed robbery of Red Deer convenience store

With one person in custody, police continue to look for the second suspect in an armed robbery.

Red Deer RCMP arrested one person after a Kentwood convenience store was robbed by two masked men at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said they wielded a machete and pepper spray in the robbery.

The two entered the Running on Empty store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Mounties responded with Police Dog Services and tracked the suspects through Kentood and a nearby industrial area. Within 20 minutes, they had found the first suspect.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

Store staff were not injured during the robbery.

Police continue to search for the second suspect.



