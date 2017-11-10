Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Two threatening social media posts about “shooting up” the Bike-A-Thon event at Hunting Hills High School were the cause behind the event being cancelled Tuesday night.

Const. Derek Turner said Red Deer RCMP are continuing to investigate the threats which includes two online posts in which the event was tagged.

On Tuesday, about 500 attendees which included students and staff were evacuated. The RCMP then carried out a search but nothing was found, said Turner.

At this point into the investigation, the RCMP is not sure whether one person was behind the two separate posts or more.

On Wednesday school staff and at least two RCMP officers jumped back on to the bikes, said Turner.

The RCMP will be checking in at the school when it opens on Monday. More check-ins will take place based on the need.

“We will pop in to make sure everyone is feeling at ease.” said Turner.

On Tuesday evening, the school went into a lockdown after the threats were made on social media.

Turner said it’s a shame that the event had to be cancelled.

“But it turned to something positive and they raised $50,000 which is fantastic,” he said.

Most of the money raised will be donated to Red Deer Public School District to support its equity fund and teacher mental health training. The rest will help the school to aid supports, the breakfast program and scholarship opportunities.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

