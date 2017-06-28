Only hours left to buy Hospitals’ Lottery tickets

2017 Hospitals’ Lottery dream home in Laredo neighbourhood, at 105 Larratt Close, is valued at $839,900. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

You know you want it.

The $839,900 grand prize dream home in the 2017 Red Deer Regional Health Foundation Hospitals’ Lottery is waiting for its new owner.

And today is the last chance for people to buy their tickets in the local lottery.

The lottery closes at 11 p.m. June 28. The final draw for the dream home and other prizes will be July 7.

This year the deadline for ticket sales was extended due to slower ticket sales.

“We’ve made some small gains by getting this extension in the last week,” said Alaine Martin, events manager for the foundation on Wednesday.

She said ticket sales are at about 78 per cent, down slightly from the 80 per cent sold last year.

“We’re hoping in the end our revenue will be really strong. The last two years we haven’t sold out. Prior to that we did sell out a couple years in a row.”

Mega Bucks ticket sales are at about 90 per cent, the same as last year.

Single $35 tickets for the lottery have sold out with more people buying fewer tickets this year, she said.

“We noticed that trend a little while ago and we’re so thankful they’re still able to support.”

She said a lot of people are telling her they want that dream home. It appeals to a wide demographic.

Built by Sorento Custom Homes and located at 105 Larratt Close, the bungalow features 3,494 square feet of finished living space, and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The impressive home has a unique modern exterior, a screened room to bring the outdoors inside, an airy fitness room enclosed with a glass wall, a kitchen with butler pantry and walk-through storage pantry, vaulted living room ceiling, and more.

Some of the other prizes include a Dodge Ram truck, Ford Mustang, Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a variety of furniture packages.

Martin said ticket buyers know they’re making a difference in Central Alberta.

“When they support Red Deer Regional Health Foundation their money is staying right in their community, in their hospital, and there is an impact on everybody when they’re able to do that.”

This year proceeds will fund the purchase of 25 to 30 advanced surface therapeutic beds depending on ticket sales. The beds will replace basic hospital beds that are getting old.

Currently Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre has nine therapeutic air-cushioned beds in the oncology and palliative wards to provide a higher level of comfort for patients and help reduce bed sores.

Tickets can be purchased online at hospitalslottery.com, by phone at 1-877-808-9005. Tickets are three for $75, five for $100, and 15 for $250.

Mega Bucks 50 Raffle is split between the winner and the foundation and the winner could potentially take home $250,000. Tickets are one for $10, 10 for $25 and 25 for $50.

