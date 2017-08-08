Open Farm Day in Red Deer County

A free event will give people the chance to spend a day outside in Red Deer County.

Parkland Nurseries Garden Centre, the largest retail garden centre in Central Alberta, is hosting Open Farm Day Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where there will be plenty of things to do.

There will be fermenting and wine making demonstrations, bird house making, fiddlers playing throughout the day, as well as the chance to look through the giftware, garden centre and outdoor plant area.

The garden centre is located a few kilometres east of 30 Avenue on Highway 11.

For more information on the event in Red Deer County you can visit www.parklandgarden.ca.

More than 100 farms participate in Alberta Open Farm Days between Aug. 19 and 20 to showcase the province’s agriculture and tourism industry.