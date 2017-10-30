Pack shoe boxes for a child in need

Operation Christmas Child is ongoing in Central Alberta

Pack shoe boxes with items that children in need can use around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is now taking place in Central Alberta where people are asked to pack shoe boxes with gifts like school supplies, hygiene items, toys and a personal note and a photo.

Shoe boxes can be picked up and dropped off in Red Deer at Canadian Tire South and Carpet Colour Centre, and at After the Grind coffee shop in Blackfalds.

Shoe boxes must be brought back to said locations by Nov. 17.

CrossRoads Church in Red Deer is the regional collection centre for the Samaritan’s Purse project. The church will be open on Nov. 17 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 403-986-1695.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Freeland steps up diplomatic pressure on Venezuela, warns of refugee crisis
Next story
Trump says any Manafort misdeeds occurred ‘years ago’

Just Posted

Accused in murder trial shared details of the crime

Jason Klaus said his sister’s spirit told him what happened the night of the murders

Highway and road upgrades coming to Lacombe County

Bridge widening and base paving on county’s agenda

Update: Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

MLA Barb Miller will continue doing her job

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

Liberals to delay billions in planned infrastructure spending

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals plan to shift just over $2 billion… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month