Pack shoe boxes for a child in need

Pack shoe boxes with items that children in need can use around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is now taking place in Central Alberta where people are asked to pack shoe boxes with gifts like school supplies, hygiene items, toys and a personal note and a photo.

Shoe boxes can be picked up and dropped off in Red Deer at Canadian Tire South and Carpet Colour Centre, and at After the Grind coffee shop in Blackfalds.

Shoe boxes must be brought back to said locations by Nov. 17.

CrossRoads Church in Red Deer is the regional collection centre for the Samaritan’s Purse project. The church will be open on Nov. 17 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 403-986-1695.



