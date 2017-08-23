Parking cost at Westerner Park rising

The price of parking is going up at Westerner Park in Red Deer.

Starting on Sept. 1, single-entry parking will cost $6, up from the previous price of $5.

The parking fee helps cover ongoing maintenance of the parking facilities, including keeping the lots clean, removing snow and security patrolling during paid parking times, with upgraded lighting in lots and improved customer service at the gate.

Paid parking is in effect for all major events happening at Westerner Park, which has over 20 event venues and six parking lots.

Parking for up to 30 minutes will remain free – in order to get in you must pay, but if you leave the park within 30 minutes of entering the parking attendant can refund your money,.