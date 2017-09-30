Pasula wants RDCRS to be accessible to all

Red Deer’s Kim Pasula wants education at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools accessible for all.

Pasula is running for a seat on RDCRS board of trustees.

“My dream is to create a system in which all children have universal access to everything Catholic schools have to offer, at no cost.

“Education is so important in our community and to our democracy. We need to make sure it’s publicly funded and … is made available to all,” said Pasula.

Pasula said some less fortunate families may struggle to pay school fees. Over the past 10 years, Pasula has been advocating for the reduction of fees, he said. He is also actively involved in poverty reduction efforts within the community.

Finding space for students in the growing division is important as well, Pasula said.

“Many of our schools are already at or near capacity,” he said. “So far Red Deer Catholic has been able to meet the need for growth and stay financially solid and as a board member I’d hope to continue that.”

Pasula said he wants to ensure Catholic education has all the resources it needs to continue to thrive.

“Catholic education is critically important to children in our community. It always has been and always will be,” said Pasula. “I want to make sure schools and teachers have the resources they need so we can prepare our children to live as fully as possible.”

Teaching students is about more than finding out how high are their test scores, he added.

“My commitment is to ensure that our schools prepare children for he workforce of tomorrow, that they develop informed citizens who can think for themselves and participate in civic affairs.”

Pasula said he will be accessible to parents and students if he is elected.

“I want to be a representative of the community and to ensure all within the community are able to have informed decisions regarding their children’s education.”



