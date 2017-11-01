Pay off your parking ticket with a toy

Anyone who receives a parking ticket in Red Deer throughout November can donate a toy to pay for their ticket.

The City of Red Deer is bringing back its Toys for Tickets program this year. All toys donated through the program will go to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau to ensure children in need can wake up to a Christmas gift.

“This is a very popular program,” said Fred Dieno, Red Deer parking coordinator. “We have collected more than 5,500 toys, games, gift cards and more since we started doing this in 2007.”

More than 300 toys were collected last year from 209 people.

Toy donations, in lieu of parking tickets, will be accepted Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

Gifts must be new, unwrapped and in their original packaging.

The early ticket payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy; however, the value of the toy must equal or exceed the amount owed on the parking ticket. A receipt must be presented at the time of payment and if the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, the difference must be paid.

Gifts for children between 10 and 16 are in especially high demand. Gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards are encouraged.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program call 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.



