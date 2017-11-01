Pay off your parking ticket with a toy

Anyone who receives a parking ticket in Red Deer throughout November can donate a toy to pay for their ticket.

The City of Red Deer is bringing back its Toys for Tickets program this year. All toys donated through the program will go to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau to ensure children in need can wake up to a Christmas gift.

“This is a very popular program,” said Fred Dieno, Red Deer parking coordinator. “We have collected more than 5,500 toys, games, gift cards and more since we started doing this in 2007.”

More than 300 toys were collected last year from 209 people.

Toy donations, in lieu of parking tickets, will be accepted Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

Gifts must be new, unwrapped and in their original packaging.

The early ticket payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy; however, the value of the toy must equal or exceed the amount owed on the parking ticket. A receipt must be presented at the time of payment and if the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, the difference must be paid.

Gifts for children between 10 and 16 are in especially high demand. Gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards are encouraged.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program call 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night
Next story
Nova Scotia ‘failing’ on environmental project monitoring, auditor general says

Just Posted

Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

Winter has abruptly arrived in Central Alberta — and it’s expected to be a cold one

RCMP warns motorists to drive slower, watch for ice

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in at Alberta Energy Regulator office

Multiple computers were stolen

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month