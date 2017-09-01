Peace and unity discussion in Red Deer

What does Canada mean to you? What does integration mean to you? What is your opinion of multiculturalism?

These questions and more will be discussed at the Canada 150+ Peace and Unity – Moving Forward event, hosted by the Central Alberta Refugee Effort and Red Deer Native Friendship Society on Sept. 23 at Festival Hall (4212 58 St.) at 1 p.m.

The event will commemorate both International Peace Day and Canada’s 150 years by acknowledging the history of indigenous and immigrated Canadians.

Participants in the session will have the opportunity to share stories and ask questions to guest speakers Russel Burns, Charlene Burns, Ola Zainalabadin and Lyselle Rosario.