Peace officer assaulted

Suspect to appear in court

A 23-year-old Red Deer man faces charges after assaulting a peace officer in the downtown on Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m. the peace officer on bike patrol was assaulted while issuing the man a ticket near Gaetz Avenue and 55th Street. The man fled on foot.

The officer suffered a minor injury to his face and did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect was tracked by a police dog and located shortly after 7 p.m.

His name could not be released because the charges were not yet sworn before the court. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 30.