Penhold candidate forum is on Oct. 5

Residents can meet council candidates

The public will have an opportunity to meet Penhold council candidates on Oct. 5.

A candidate forum is scheduled that evening at the Penhold Memorial Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In the 2017 civic election, two people are vying for the Mayor’s title and 11 council candidates are eyeing the five council seats at the Town of Penhold.

Advance voting is scheduled on Oct. 14 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Penhold and District Public Library.

Election day is Oct. 16 and voting takes place between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penhold Regional Multiplex.

