Penhold residents want brighter street lights

New LED street lights in Penhold have left some residents in the dark.

Mayor Michael Yargeau said councillors started receiving complaints in the summer after FortisAlberta completed converting the town’s street lights to LED.

“We’ve been getting quite a lot of complaints from residents that they’re just not as bright as the former ones,” Yargeau said on Wednesday.

He said wattage is the same as before, but LEDs reflects differently.

“The LED light doesn’t carry as far. The old lights would reflect and light up areas. Especially in a lot of closes, there are areas that are very dark now.”

He said property crime is on the rise in rural communities and more light is a deterrent.

At last week’s town council meeting councillors requested administration look for possible solutions.

FortisAlberta owns and operates more than 100,000 streetlights in Alberta and introduced LED conversion in response to customer requests. Energy consumption for LED lights are about 50 per cent lower. Newer LEDs have a longer lifespan so maintenance costs are also lower.

Yargeau said FortisAlberta advised the town about eight months ago that it was moving ahead with LED conversion across the province. The town could have said no, but it would cost more and LED lights are known to be high quality and over the long term reduce costs.

“At the end of the day the town does pay Fortis. It just made sense for us.”

He said FortisAlberta has already advised the town that wattage can be increased to make lights brighter. The town would still have to determine what areas require brighter lights.

Alana Antonelli, FortisAlberta spokesperson, said sometimes when a roadway is not typical customers say the light dim. FortisAlberta can go out and take a look and if it makes sense the wattage can be increased.

”If our customers have any questions or concerns they are welcome to call us at 310-4973 and we would be happy to look at their specific situation,” Antonelli said.

Putting a new roof on the town’s fire hall is another issue the Town of Penhold was tackling.

Last week council reviewed proposals and accepted a $15,000 bid from Black Diamond Contracting to install a metal roof.

Yargeau said the roof was damaged during the second summer first wind storm and caused some leaks.

“There’s no major damage yet. That’s why we want to get on this soon.”

The metal roof will replace an older asphalt shingle roof on the building that used to be the town office.

The mayor said a metal roof is more expensive, but there’s less maintenance so it’s a longer-term solution. Work should begin soon.



