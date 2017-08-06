Person killed in three-car crash north of Red Deer

Few details have been released about a person who was killed in multi-vehicle crash north of Red Deer.

Saturday evening, at about 11:15 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP, as well as both Red Deer County and Red Deer Emergency Services, were called to the crash on Hwy 11A west of Red Deer.

Police said a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle head-on. A third vehicle traveling westbound was involved in the collision, but suffered less severe damage.

The occupants of all vehicle were treated for extensive injuries and rushed to Red Deer Regional Hospital.

A passenger in the eastbound vehicle died from the injuries they sustained in the collision.

Police have notified next of kin and are not releasing the name of the deceased.

Blackfalds RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.