Property crime rate rising at slow rate in Red Deer

City of Red Deer’s latest crime stats show a decrease in personal crimes and robberies and a slowdown in property crimes growth rate.

The City of Red Deer released its third quarter crime statistics Wednesday showing those trends.

Red Deer RCMP Spt. Ken Foster said he’s pleased personal offences and robberies are down. Total numbers through the first three quarters of the year show a slight increase over the same time frame in 2016, he added.

While total property crime numbers continue to rise, it is at a slower rate than in 2016.

Criminal charges for possession of stolen property is up as RCMP continue to target career criminals responsible for much of the property crime in the community.

RCMP have laid 104 charges on specific targets between July 12 and Oct. 11 through Project Pinpoint, Red Deer RCMP’s crime reduction strategy.

Through that time period, police conducted 786 checks on targeted people, places and criminal patterns.

Mayor Tara Veer said community safety and crime reduction is the public’s top priority.

“In response to community concern, city council has been actively working with city staff, the RCMP and community agencies to elevate our local enforcement and crime prevention efforts,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

“We know, however, we still have substantial work to do, specifically with respect to property theft, for example. Initiatives such as Project Pinpoint are focusing on prolific offenders in order to reduce property crime,” said Veer.

Traffic collisions resulting in injury continue to drop every year, but there have been two fatal traffic collisions in the first three quarters of 2017. Collisions involving property damage increased slightly compared to this time last year.

