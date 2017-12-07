Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police believe it may be tied to a string of similar break-ins.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

On Nov. 24, police were called to the Pharmasave at 6900 Taylor Driver to a reported break-in.

Police determined a male suspect broke into the pharmacy at 2 a.m. and stolen narcotics and cash. Mounties believe the same suspect is responsible for a string of pharmacy break-ins in Central Alberta.

The suspect is a Caucasian man with an average build. He has light grey hair and light grey facial stubble. He wore a black jacket over a light coloured hooded sweatshirt, a black toque and black gloves. He carried a large red and grey duffle bag with a Molson Canadian logo.

At this point in their investigation, police believe the suspect drove a 1997-1999 GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



