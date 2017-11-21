Photo: It’s chilly outside and that’s how it’ll stay for a while

Grab your toques, mittens and whatever else you fancy because it’s going to be a cold one.
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Grab your toques, mittens and whatever else you fancy because it’s going to be a cold one.
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Jason Klaus said he had no idea his family would be killed by Joshua Frank
Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have told staff, students and parents connected… Continue reading
A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has… Continue reading
Town has undergone years of above-average growth
Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins
Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins
A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading
The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading
Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides
The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee
Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook
A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police…
NEW YORK — Ikea relaunched a recall of 29 million chests and…
CALGARY — A bid by a group of First Nations to have…
A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has…
So far the number of Central Albertans admitted to hospital with the…
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not be the only one…
Calgary is continuing down the road of bidding for the 2026 Olympic…