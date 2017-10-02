Photo radar enforcement zones in Red Deer announced

Red Deer RCMP will be using photo radar equipment at several locations around the city for the next two weeks.

Until Oct. 15 photo radar will be at school and playground zones at Nolan Street, Oleander Drive, 49th Avenue, 42A Avenue, 55th Avenue, Douglas Avenue, Lancaster Drive, 57th Avenue, Boyce Street, Oak Street, Dowler Street, Ellenwood Drive, Carrington Drive, Northey Avenue, 47th Avenue and 58th Street.

Radar will also be set up along traffic corridors including Taylor Drive, 49th Avenue, 50th Avenue, 49th Street, 19th Street, and 67th Street.

RCMP reserve the option to change locations without notice.

Playground zone hours run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year, and school zone hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.