Photo radar sites announced

New photo radar enforcement locations were announced for the rest of August by Red Deer RCMP.

Until Aug. 31 radar will operate at the following sites:

Playground zones at Niven Street, Jordan Parkway, Glendale Boulevard, 57th Avenue, Inglewood Drive, Pamely Avenue, Davison Drive, Clearview Drive and 22nd Street.

Traffic corridors at Taylor Drive, 43rd Street, Barrett Drive, 50th Avenue, 49th Street, 49th Avenue and 30th Avenue.

RCMP reserve the option to change the location of photo radar zones without notice.

As of Aug. 1 the city simplified the playground and school zone speed limits.

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Zones that are marked as both school and playground zones will be converted to playground zones, and the 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. speed restriction will apply.

During those hours, the speed limit is 30 km/h through the zones.

Police also want to remind driver that vehicles speeding through intersections with traffic cameras will be photographed and the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a warning ticket through the mail. After Nov. 1 vehicle owners will be fined.

Red light infractions, and tickets issued by mobile photo radar units, will continue to be issued as normal.