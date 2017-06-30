Photo radar starting Sunday in Red Deer

RCMP watching playgrounds and more

Red Deer RCMP will have photo radar set up at several playground zones, traffic corridors and construction zones from July 2 to 8.

Radar will be at playground zones on the following streets: Oak Street, Northey Avenue, Jordan Parkway, 60th Street, Kerrywood Drive, 58th Street, 47th Avenue, 57th Avenue, Boyce Street, Inglewood Drive, and Ellenwood Drive.

Traffic corridors will include 77th Street, Edgar Industrial Drive, Riverside Drive, 50th Avenue, 49th Street, 49th Avenue, 39th Street, 40th Avenue, 30th Avenue, Hwy 2A, and Hwy 11A.

Officers will have photo radar at constructions zones on 67th Street, Taylor Drive, and 49th Street (North).

RCMP reserve the option of location changes without notice.