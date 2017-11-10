PHOTOS: A Day in the Trenches

Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery hosted a Day in the Trenches on Friday.
Ava picks up some of the “duck planks” during the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery’s A Day in the Trenches. As a handful of children moved the planks, others would walk along them. This simulated how soldiers would travel through muddy terrains during the First World War. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Ysabel (left), Mackenzie (ducking) and He-Na walk along “duck planks” as Teena Dickerson looks on in the back during A Day in the Trenches at the Red Deer Art Gallery and Museum Friday afternoon. As a handful of children moved the planks, others would walk along them, which simulated how soldiers would travel through muddy terrains during the First World War. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)