PHOTOS: Designing robots at Red Deer Museum

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Evan Geurtsen, 7, creates his mostly 2D robot at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Evan Geurtsen, 7, creates his mostly 2D robot at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)