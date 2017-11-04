PHOTOS: Designing robots at Red Deer Museum

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Evan Geurtsen, 7, creates his mostly 2D robot at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Maggie Forrest, 7, creates her mostly 2D robot with paint, glue, cardboard and other supplies at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

