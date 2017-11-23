PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Marian Paulson and Pat Kachor look at the trees on display at the Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon Thursday at the Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Don and Ilene Michael look at the trees on display at the Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon Thursday at the Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Bev Magnuson looks at a necklace in the gift shop at the Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon Thursday at the Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Live music was played during the Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon Thursday at the Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Ruth Simonsen, Vivienne Watts and Sopfia Solomenko enjoying their time at Thursday’s Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon at the Stockmens Pavilion in Westerner Park. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

