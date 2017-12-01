PHOTOS: Fun on the ice at Bower Ponds

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

A skater hit the ice at Bower Ponds Friday afternoon. Other rinks around Red Deer opened up for the season on Friday as well. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Rob Mudde takes his four-year-old daughter Adia and three-year-old twin sons Emmett and Rusty for a walk on the ice at Bower Ponds Friday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)