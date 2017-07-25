PHOTOS: Light duty plane crashes and bursts in flames near Ponoka

There were no injuries in a fire that completely engulfed a light duty plane near Ponoka

A light duty plane crashed and burst into flames near Ponoka around 2 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department and EMS crews were called to the scene of a plane on fire just east of Ponoka.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but it is believed the pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field. The pilot escaped without injury.

When the fire department arrived, the light duty plane was fully engulfed in flames, but was extinguished leaving very little left to be salvaged.

The front half of the plane was burned up with some portions of the rear half of the plane still intact.

