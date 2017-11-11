PHOTOS: Remembrance Day at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery

BY SEAN MCINTOSH
ADVOCATE STAFF
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War
Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour…
TORONTO — Objects that look like human bones can be seen in…
DANANG, Vietnam — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it shouldn’t have come…
CALGARY — A new video featuring three Alberta cello-playing prodigies is being…
OTTAWA — A crowd of hundreds gathered under a clear sky in…
RDC women finish fourth and men finish 18 at CCAA Championship in Quebec