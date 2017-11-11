PHOTOS: Remembrance Day at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Robin Wilson cuts some fabric to put together a patchwork poppy at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery on Remembrance Day. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Local actor and artist Paul Boultbee performs “Just a Few Lines,” which is based on the journals, letters and stories of Canadian soldiers, at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

