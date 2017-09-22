Photos: Zombies overrun Sylvan Lake for annual Zombie Walk

Sylvan Lake was briefly invaded by a small force of zombies over the weekend, though thankfully they were fought off.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted it’s sixth annual zombie walk Sept. 15, and it was open to people of all ages and families as well.

For possibly the first time in the walk’s history, the zombies out numbered the survivors, or hunters as the walk called them.

Unfortunately, this year saw a lack of medics, and some zombies played a dual role in the epic colour battle.

Normally the walk culminates in a Nerf gun battle, this year was a little different.

Using a mixture of flour and food colouring, combatants were given a different colour based on their team; blue for healers, red for hunters and green for zombies.

Those involved were covered in the coloured powered by the end of the game and walked back to the Library for snacks and prizes for best costume.

One zombie tries a sneak attack on a hunter. However only seconds later, the hunter realized what was happening and was able to get away. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Some zombies switched sides for a while to act as healers, utilizing blue powder, for the game, to ensure some players were able to continue to play.

A horde of zombies were spotted passing by the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen one afternoon late last week. Afterwards the same zombies were spotted once again at the Library, though this time covered in red, green and blue powder.

There were very few hunters against a horde of zombies, thankfully the hunters were able to subdue the worst of it with the red flour-food colouring mix.