File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Steam rises from buildings in Calgary. If a group of First Nations get their wish, Calgary will be renamed ‘Wichispa Oyade,’ Stoney Nakoda terms that roughly translate to mean ‘elbow town.’

Piikani Chief challenges Stoney bid to change southern Alberta place names

CALGARY — A bid by a group of First Nations to have well-known places across southern Alberta, including Calgary, renamed in their language is being challenged by the chief of another Indigenous community.

The Stoney Nakoda have applied to the Alberta government to change the names of Calgary and dozens other sites that they consider to be part of their territory.

They wrote in a letter that they are the original occupants of the land and that a lack of recognition increases the threat to the Stoney Nakoda’s heritage.

But Chief Stanley Grier of the Piikani Nation says the cultural, historic and archaeological record contradicts the Stoney Nakoda’s claim to be the area’s original occupants.

The Piikani Nation 200 kilometres south of Calgary is part of the Blackfoot Confederacy, which also includes the Siksika Nation and the Kainai First Nation.

Grier says in a letter to Calgary’s mayor and to the co-ordinator of the Alberta Geographical Names Program that the Blackfoot people have lived in the area since time immemorial.

“For us, in this region, such a period is over 6,000 years ago, for what we retain in narrative, in ceremony, and song, remains in rock, upon stone, fashioned into projectiles and layers of buffalo bones,” Grier wrote to Naheed Nenshi and Ron Kelland.

The Stoney Nations, descendents of the Sioux, include three bands with the largest reserve west of Calgary. In their letter, they said they wanted Calgary to be renamed Wichispa Oyade, which roughly translates to elbow town.

Two rivers flow through Calgary, the Bow and the smaller Elbow.

Grier said his Blackfoot ancestors thousands of years ago called the place Mohkinstsiss — a reference to how “a great bend, the Elbow, came to be in The River Where the Bow Reeds Grow.”

“While contemporary economic realities and logistics would seem to make the prospects of renaming Calgary remote, adding the name most used by the First Nations now connected to the area would be a viable and positive step.”

He said there is little contention that Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump has been embraced by the Blackfoot for over 5,000 years and sacred imagery at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park pre-dates that.

“The record reflects that the Stoney entered the region westward along the Saskatchewan River, where they will likely have found more circles of stone laid by our people near the forks of the Saskatchewan and Red Deer Rivers, one dated at 1,900 years old,” Grier wrote.

“The economics of trade and relations with the Northwest Co. and (the Hudson’s Bay Company) were primary motivating factors in Stoney movements.”

Previous story
Red Deer County Protective Services team recognized for help during Wateron fires
Next story
Robotics challenge sparks student interest in Red Deer

Just Posted

Christmas season in Red Deer begins with Festival of Trees

The kickoff to the Christmas season in Red Deer is upon us.… Continue reading

Judge allows Mr. Big evidence in murder trial

Two men accused of triple-murder admitted their involvement to undercover police

Red Deer agency supporting for LGBTQ2S+ youth

New report on LGBTQ2S+ youth from the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate

Police allege bodily harm caused by impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP to lay charges

Four people arrested after gas and dash

Four people were arrested after an alleged gas and dash in two… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month