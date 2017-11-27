Planning options for Red Deer’s supervised drug consumption site delayed

City of Red Deer staff need more time to consider where to locate a supervised drug consumption site in Red Deer.

City administration was supposed to present a report to council on Monday on the land use and development process for installing a supervised consumption services in Red Deer — including options for location and consultation.

But staff told council more time was needed to complete the report, Planning Options for Supervised Consumption Services. They requested that their recommendations for the development of supervised consumption services be tabled for another two weeks.

City council tabled the matter to the Dec. 11 council meeting.