Planning volunteers for Canada Winter Games wanted

Grant Stange, admin and finance chair, speaks with some possible volunteers for the 2019 Canada Winter Games at the planning leadership volunteer open house at the Harvest Centre in Westerner Park Wednesday night. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Organizers for the 2019 Canada Winter Games are searching for more planning volunteers as the event inches closer every day.

Games organizers held a planning leadership volunteer open house at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre Wednesday night.

“The Games runs on volunteers,” said Scott Robinson, 2019 Canada Winter Games chief executive officer. “If we don’t have a good number of volunteers it’s going to be a challenge to deliver the games at the level we’re hoping for.”

About 5,000 volunteers will be needed when the Games begin and about 300 are needed to help in the planning process.

Dozens came out to Wednesday’s open house, which Robinson said was great to see.

“We’ve filled the seats and I think that’s an indication that people are excited. We’re excited to have people on board with us, it kind of makes it feel like we’re really getting things rolling,” said Robinson.

Volunteers are needed in a number of “functional areas,” such as transportation, technology, media and event services.

Prospective volunteers had the opportunity to speak with leaders in these areas at the open house to see if they would be a good fit.

Those who were interested in an area filled out basic information and will be contacted in the near future about volunteering.

Robinson said the planning thus far has been very broad and getting more volunteers will help make the planning more detailed.

Lyn Radford, Games chair, said there’s plenty of places volunteers are needed.

“We have over 40 different functional areas so I think there’s something for everyone,” said Radford.

Radford said she isn’t too surprised there was a good turnout at the open house.

“I’ve been bragging all across Canada about the star power of the volunteers in Red Deer and area and this is proving me right,” said Radford.

Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

More information on volunteering or to fill out an application, visit www.canadagames.ca/2019.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

