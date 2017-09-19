Plenty of election races in Central Alberta counties

Clearwater County draws a large number of council candidates with a number of three-way races

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood has a familiar opponent in the upcoming election.

Debra Hanna is taking a third run at the mayor’s seat. The Benalto-area woman ran for mayor in 2007 and 2010. In 2013, Wood was acclaimed.

Red Deer County will see races in four of six divisions. Philip Massier (Division 1) and Richard Lorenz (Division 5) were acclaimed.

In Division 2, incumbent Jean Bota will be challenged by Edward Collins. In Division 3, incumbent Don Church will face Dana Depalme.

In Division 4, incumbent Connie Huelsman will face former councillor Dave Hoar.

Division 6 incumbent Christine Moore will face challenges from Laura Stephan and Pam Davidson.

In Lacombe County, Brenda Knight (Division 2), Barb Shepherd (Division 3), Reeve Paula Law (Division 4) and Dana Kreil (Division 7) were acclaimed.

Division 1 incumbent Rod McDermand will face John Ireland, and incumbent in Division 5, Ken Wigmore, will face Denise Sumner. In Division 6, incumbent Keith Stephenson will face Robert Szasz.

In Ponoka County, there will be only one race. In Division 5, incumbent Nancy Hartford will face Jason Valstar. Councillors Bryce Liddle, Mark Matejka, Doug Weir and Reeve Paul McLauchlin were acclaimed.

Clearwater County will see a number of races.

In Division 2, incumbent Kyle Greenwood faces Cammie Laird and Dick Wymenga. The Division 3 race includes incumbent Curt Maki facing Daryl Lougheed and Megan Jeffery. Division 5 will see incumbent Theresa Laing against Andrea Garnier Spongberg and Bob Bryant; Division 6 will see Diana Spencer, Timothy Hoven and Lorissa Nafziger seeking a seat and Division 7 will see Reeve Pat Alexander facing Michelle Swanson.

Jim Duncan and John Vandermeer were acclaimed.

In County of Stettler, Ward 1 incumbent Les Stulberg will face Rob Somerville.

Ward 2 incumbent Dave Grover faces Terry Schiffner; Ward 3 will see Larry Clarke and Elaine Hoekstra face off; Ward 4 has incumbent Ernie Gendre against Blake Chapman; Ward 5 has incumbent James Nibourg facing former reeve Earl Marshall; Ward 7 will see a race between incumbent Joe Gendre against James Marshall, Doug McKay and Cheri Neitz.

Reeve Wayne Nixon in Ward 7 was acclaimed.