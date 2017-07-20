Plenty of grub at the Hub

Greta James shows off the Oreo flavoured funnel cake available at her booth at the Westerner Days Grub Hub. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Finding something to eat isn’t a problem at Westerner Days, but deciding what to eat is.

Dozens of vendors in the Grub Hub are offering classic fair foods like mini-donuts or corn dogs, but there are also plenty of interesting choices.

One option is the “monster cone” – an ice cream cone the size of a dodgeball. Lacombe’s Joyce Redekopp was brave enough to give the monster cone a shot, however, it was a daunting task.

“It’s almost too big,” she said before asking the vendor to take some of the ice cream off the top of the cone.

Another dessert fairgoers were excited to try was an Oreo-flavoured funnel cake, which was just a couple booths away. Like the monster cones, the size can be a bit overwhelming for some, said the booth’s Greta James.

“It’s big. A lot bigger than people may think it is, so when they see it they’re just amazed,” said James.

A couple booths away from those two booths sits first time vendor Bushmen’s Smokehouse.

“We’re trying to up expectations for what you may find at fairs,” said owner Chris Reid. “We’re doing something a little different from other places, making our food from scratch.”

The crew has a feeling this won’t be their last Westerner Days as they’ve received some good feedback from attendees, Reid said.

On the other side of the Grub Hub you can find Cheddaheads, which offers unique types of grilled cheese sandwiches. They had a special treat just for Westerner Days, supervisor Reid Mills said.

They took a glazed donut and turned it into the bread for a grilled cheese.

“It’s been really popular so far. People are a little nervous at first, but when they do have it they love it,” Mills said.

One Westerner Days attendee, Alix Debeaudrap, said Cheddaheads was the vendor she was most keen on checking out. Debeaudrap visiting the fair with her father Rob Debeaudrap and children, Nate Toronchuk, 4, and Everlea Toronchuk, 2, who were snacking on some mini-donuts.

Roxanne Trottier and her children Emerson and Seth, were interested in trying a handful of treats.

“It’s Seth’s first time having that, so he’s excited. When we got here we had to do cotton candy and we’ve done slushies too.”

Lois Hansen and Mary Vincent were enjoying regular sized ice cream cones at the Grub Hub, but they did wish a booth that used to be there was available.

“I miss the United Church booth – it hasn’t been here for a couple years now. They had wonderful things like pie,” Hansen said.

The Grub Hub is open every day from noon to 10:30 p.m. at Western Days.