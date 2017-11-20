Police allege bodily harm caused by impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP to lay charges

A charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm is pending against a woman after a single-vehicle collision sent her passenger to hospital with serious injuries on Friday.

Red Deer RCMP said at 10 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a collision where a SUV collided with a tree then rolled on 60th Street, just east of Taylor Drive.

The passenger sustained a number of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

A 33-year-old woman will face charges of impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.


