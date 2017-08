Chloe Wiese was last seen on Aug. 24

RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl.

Chloe Wiese was last seen on Aug. 24 in Red Deer.

She is described as 1.7 m (5-foot-9) tall, Caucasian and weighing 90 kg (200 pounds). She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. Wiese was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black sandals.

If you have been in touch with Wiese or know her whereabouts, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.