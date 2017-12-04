Police arrest 1 man in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan; seeking 2nd suspect

Police arrested one man and were looking for another Monday in the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan in Hamilton, a case that also prompted the city’s paramedic service to investigate its response to the incident.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi — described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing — was shot when he tried to intervene as two men were accosting an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police say they arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder.

They say a second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Dale Burningsky King, 19, who is alleged to be the shooter. Detectives say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two suspects turned on Al-Hasnawi when the 19-year-old tried to help an older stranger, police said.

“This young man was doing what he felt was right in the situation,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters. “He was a brave young man.”

Police said paramedics took Al-Hasnawi to hospital on Saturday night, where he died of his injuries.

Some witnesses, however, criticized paramedics who responded to the shooting, saying Al-Hasnawi was clearly in distress but wasn’t taken seriously.

“They thought he was acting. The man was in severe pain inside his abdomen, why would he act?” said Talib Al-Jalili, who explained that Al-Hasnawi had come out of the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre when the incident took place.

“He saw an old man walking by here with two people who were trying to harass him, assault him, hit him, laughing at him,” Al-Jalili told reporters on Sunday.

Previous story
Creep Catcher guilty of harassment
Next story
Red Deer residents stick to their traditions

Just Posted

Creep Catcher guilty of harassment

Judge to sentence Creep Catcher vigilante on Jan. 22

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month