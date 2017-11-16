Police arrest man near Stettler for vehicle theft, drug offences

A 27-year-old man faces several theft-related charges after Stettler Mounties arrested him near the town.

Police said, on Nov. 10, they were notified by the owner of the stolen vehicle that it was found in a rural area northeast of Stettler.

Officers arrived at the location and arrested the man. During their subsequent investigation, police said they found a controlled substance and other property believed to be stolen.

The 27-year-old is charged with theft, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He has been remanded into custody.



