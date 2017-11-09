Police ask not to leave running vehicles unattended

Following an incident where a 21-year-old Red Deer man stole a truck that was idling, RCMP across Alberta are reminding the public to not leave their vehicle unattended when it’s warming up.

The man was located by the police on Wednesday under the bridge on 67 Street in Red Deer. But he managed to ram a police dog services vehicle while driving the stolen truck.

Since October 1, there were 1,420 vehicles stolen, in municipalities served by the Alberta RCMP.

With winter in full swing, police are reminding drivers that it only takes a minute to get into a vehicle and drive away when running vehicles are left unattended.

The Police are asking vehicle owners to keep their keys or key fob close when allowing your vehicle to idle.

“Although trucks are predominantly the vehicle of choice, don’t forget to secure your other motor vehicles, like quads, tractors and snowmobiles,” said Corp. Curtis Peters of strategic communications, in a news release.

RCMP are also asking the public to lock garage doors and sheds to avoid break-and-enters.

The public is reminded to:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended. If your keys must be in the ignition to warm it up, drivers should remain with their vehicle.

• Install a remote starter if possible, however, always make sure the vehicle is locked.

• Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.

• Never leave children unattended in a running vehicle.

• Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle.

• If your keys are stolen, immediately change the locks

• Always lock the door leading from a garage into a residence