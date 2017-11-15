Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six days ago.

Innisfail RCMP say Victoria Quamme was last seen by her mother on Nov. 9 at about 1 a.m. at home. She has since been reported missing.

She was reportedly driving a black 2015 Lincoln MKX, however that vehicle has been located at a residence in Red Deer. Quamme was not found.

Police continue to follow up leads and have information she may be in the downtown area of Red Deer, but the sighting has not been confirmed

She is described as about 1.52 metres (five feet) tall and weighs about 78.92 kg (174 pounds). She has red hair, blue eyes and a Mad Hatter tattoo on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with black leggings.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



