File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, arrives at Nova Supreme Court in Halifax.

Police found tarp, gloves in car of man charged in killing of off-duty cop

HALIFAX — A tarp, work gloves and rope were among the items found in a car Christopher Garnier was driving when he was arrested in the death of an off-duty police officer, an investigator told a jury Wednesday.

Sgt. Kenneth Burton told Garnier’s murder trial he was part of a team that had Garnier, 29, under surveillance in the days after Const. Catherine Campbell went missing.

Burton said he followed a white Ford Edge from a home in suburban Clayton Park to central Halifax in the early hours of Sept. 16, 2015, in the area where Campbell’s body was found.

The Crown has alleged Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police officer inside an apartment and used a green compost bin to dump the body in thick brush on a steep embankment near the Macdonald Bridge.

Burton said the car returned to Clayton Park and the driver was stopped by another officer. He says Garnier was placed under arrest and that he saw a green tarp, work gloves, a backpack, yellow rope and tape in the car.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Joel Pink, the Halifax Regional Police officer told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he did not know what Garnier’s job was, or whether any of the items could have been related to it.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

Garnier had met Campbell at a downtown bar on Sept. 11, 2015, and the defence put forth a hypothetical scenario on Tuesday suggesting she died during a consensual sexual encounter after encouraging Garnier to choke her.

Also Wednesday, a witness told the jury he saw a man rolling a compost bin towards the wooded area where Campbell’s body was discovered, days after Garnier allegedly killed Campbell.

David Yeo said he was having a cigarette on his second-floor balcony, which overlooks Barrington Street near the bridge, just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, when he saw something “very peculiar.”

“I saw some strange activities outside,” said Yeo, adding that he left the balcony only for a few minutes to retrieve a coffee.

Yeo said he watched a man “struggling” with a compost bin as he pulled it across Barrington towards a tree line.

He said he saw the man — who he identified as Garnier — coming back about five minutes later, still dragging the compost bin.

“He was throwing it around — cursing and swearing … He wasn’t struggling with it (anymore),” said Yeo.

The jury has heard from two other witnesses who testified they saw a man rolling a compost bin down Agricola Street and North Street towards the harbour.

RCMP toxicologist Christopher Keddy testified Wednesday that Campbell had alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

He agreed that if witnesses have testified Campbell was not showing signs of intoxication, it would be fair to say she “had developed some degree of tolerance to the effects of alcohol.”

Nova Scotia chief medical examiner told the jury Tuesday that Campbell died of strangulation, and suffered head injuries including black eyes and a fractured nose. Bowes said her body was found face down and partially decomposed.

Follow (at)AlyThomson on Twitter.

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants
Next story
Dog training facility to open in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer dancer to compete at World Dance Championships

A Red Deer girl is nervous and excited to represent Canada at… Continue reading

Red Deer city council debates the details of the 2018 capital budget

It’s a slower process because of tight economy, said Mayor Veer

Triple-murder trial ends

Judge will provide his verdict on two men accused of first-degree murder on Jan. 10.

New Supreme Court Justice taught many Red Deer lawyers, nomination lauded

As a dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law, newly… Continue reading

Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health is its businesses and training provided through… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month