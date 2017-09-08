Police looking for Red Deer woman missing since Aug. 26

A Red Deer woman was last seen on Aug. 26 and police want to verify her well-being.

Joyce Emmaire Southworth, 52, has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP describe Southworth as a Caucasian about 1.60 m (five-foot-three) tall and weighs about 58.96 kg (130 pounds). She has short red hair and blue eyes. She has a number of tattoos including a bear, flower and bird on her right arm; a wolf on her right back shoulder; a cougar on her left front shoulder and two raccoons on her left back shoulder.

Anyone with information about Southworth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.