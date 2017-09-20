Police looking for suspect in Saturday armed robbery

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery last Saturday.

Police were called to Cheers pub at 6017 54th Ave. at 1 a.m. after a masked man entered the pub wielding a long-barrelled firearm and demanded cash from the staff.

The suspect fled the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were a number of patrons in the pub at the time. No one was injured during this robbery.

The suspect is described as a shorter Caucasian with a thin build and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a black and white Halloween skeleton mask, black and white gloves with a skeleton pattern, and a dark-coloured hoodie.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.