Police officer injured when cruiser rammed

RCMP had to scramble out of his car as it was being rammed by truck at traffic stop

A Red Deer RCMP officer was injured after a truck rammed a police car during an early-morning traffic stop on Friday.

Police said that about 2 a.m., a truck was pulled over on 40th Ave. north of Township Road 375 in Red Deer.

“The truck stopped initially, then reversed and rammed the police cruiser, turning it 180 degrees and pushing it toward a ditch,” says police.

The collision caused the air bags to deploy, causing minor injuries to the police officer, who had to scramble out of the vehicle as it was being pushed towards the ditch.

EMS arrived and the officer was treated at the scene.

Police found the abandoned truck a short time later. Police Dog Services was called in and tracked a male suspect for some time before losing the track.

RCMP continue to investigate and will issue an update when more information is available.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report at www.tipsubmit.com.



