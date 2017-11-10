Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Stettler RCMP are searching for a 51-year-old man who allegedly attempted to transfer $18,000 from a victim’s account.

Police said on June 2 a man entered two TD Canada branches in Three Hills, plus the Hanna and Stettler branches, and attempted to transfer money from a victim’s account to another account.

On Friday police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Andrew Christopher Nick who faces charges of fraud, false pretenses, identity fraud and other related offences.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nick is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

