Police say missing man on Sylvan Lake is a recovery mission

Police say a search-and-rescue mission for the boater who went missing on Sylvan Lake four days ago is now a recovery mission.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed Wednesday afternoon that crews are looking to recover the body of a 43-year-old boater who went missing after a storm hit Sunday afternoon and capsized the boat.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Sylvan Lake Fire Department, Red Deer County and Alberta Parks conservation officers have been involved in the search for the man since Sunday. The boat had four people aboard, including a 10-year-old child.

The boat was overturned due to a storm near Sunbreaker Cove — in the northeast part of the lake and all four occupants were thrown from the boat. Three of the four occupants were able to stay with the boat, with the assistance of their personal flotation devices, and eventually managed to swim ashore, read a RCMP news release.

The male was last seen in the water, and he was believed to be injured as a result of the boat capsizing.

Efforts were suspended briefly Monday due to the weather

The names of the those involved in the incident will not be released by the RCMP.

