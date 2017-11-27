Police seek help identifying deceased man

Man’s body was found in downtown park on Aug. 7.

Contributed by Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man found dead in a city park.

Police responded to a report of a deceased man in a park area off downtown Red Deer the morning of Aug. 7, 2017. It was determined the death was not suspicious.

“Despite pursuing numerous avenues over the past 3 1/2 months, Red Deer RCMP have not been able to identify the deceased through fingerprints, medical and other records, through missing person reports or through contact with numerous local organizations and police detachments across the country,” said police on Monday.

“It’s a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man,” says Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier. “We’re asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner.”

A sketch of the man has been released in hopes of identifying him.

He is described as Caucasian, 30 to 45 years old, 1.68 m tall (five-foot-six) and weighing about 66 kg (145 pounds). He has brown hair, a scar on his right cheek and chipped teeth.

He was wearing three layers of t-shirts – a white one, a black one over it, and a red one over top, blue jeans, black socks, shoes and leather belt. He was also wearing black sunglasses

If you recognize this man, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Previous story
Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler
Next story
Co-accused told Josh Frank to take fall for triple murder, tell undercover police officers: Frank

Just Posted

Police seek help identifying deceased man

Man’s body was found in downtown park on Aug. 7.

Accused murderer insists he had nothing to do with crimes

Joshua Frank said past stories to police were lies but his testimony is the truth

Why is Red Deer fifth most dangerous place in Canada? RCMP answers

A Maclean magazine report ranks Red Deer fifth most dangerous place in Canada

Armed robbery in Alix leaves store employee injured

The suspect backed his vehicle to gain access to the inside of the gas station

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Watch Replay Red Deer Nov. 26: This week week in video

Watch highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month