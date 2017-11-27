Police seek help identifying deceased man

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man found dead in a city park.

Police responded to a report of a deceased man in a park area off downtown Red Deer the morning of Aug. 7, 2017. It was determined the death was not suspicious.

“Despite pursuing numerous avenues over the past 3 1/2 months, Red Deer RCMP have not been able to identify the deceased through fingerprints, medical and other records, through missing person reports or through contact with numerous local organizations and police detachments across the country,” said police on Monday.

“It’s a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man,” says Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier. “We’re asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner.”

A sketch of the man has been released in hopes of identifying him.

He is described as Caucasian, 30 to 45 years old, 1.68 m tall (five-foot-six) and weighing about 66 kg (145 pounds). He has brown hair, a scar on his right cheek and chipped teeth.

He was wearing three layers of t-shirts – a white one, a black one over it, and a red one over top, blue jeans, black socks, shoes and leather belt. He was also wearing black sunglasses

If you recognize this man, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.