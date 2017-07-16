Police seek missing Innisfail woman

The 54-year-old has been gone since July 13.

Innisfail RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman from Innisfail who has been missing since Thursday.

Duttie Dickey, 54, was last seen on the afternoon of July 13 at a property management company in Innisfail. Duttie has not spoken to her family since.

She is described as being 1.67 metres (five-foot-six) in height, weighing 82-81 kg (160-180 lbs), with brown hair and blue eyes. She carries a cane, sometimes wears a black fanny pack, and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Dickey is asked to please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-334, or another local police detachment. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).