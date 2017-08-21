Police seek tips after Satinwood School vandalized after major party

A large party at the Satinwood School near Joffre left a path of destruction.

Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to the party around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses say between 100 and 300 people were at the location drinking, playing loud music and causing a disturbance.

Police found youth drinking alcohol, lighting fireworks, and fights were beginning. A large bonfire was also burning on the grounds.

Police presence caused partygoers to flee the area on foot and in vehicles. After the partygoers left, the damage left behind was apparent.

Police found the outdoor arena boards were kicked down and used in the bonfire, as well, two windows on the school were broken but no entry to the school was gained.

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons responsible for the damage.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).