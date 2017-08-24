Police seeking road rage shooting suspect

Public warned not to approach suspect who fired gun in road rage incident in Red Deer on Aug. 17

RCMP are searching for a 23-year-old man who allegedly took a shot at a car in a road rage incident in Red Deer last week.

Police said that on the evening of Aug. 17 the suspect had been driving aggressively when he was confronted by another driver who got out of his car to have words at the intersection of 57th Avenue and Kerry Wood Drive.

The suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fire a shot that hit the other man’s car. No one was injured.

A truck driven by the suspect was later found burning on Township Road 40-0 north of Blackfalds. Firefighters were called to put the blaze out.

It was discovered the truck had been reported stolen from Whitecourt. The licence plate had been stolen in Whitecourt from a different vehicle.

RCMP have identified Mitchell Huber, 23, as the suspect. He is believed to be in the Red Deer area and police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Huber is Caucasian, 1.83 m( six feet) tall and weighing about 91 kg (200 pounds). He has red hair, hazel eyes and has a large black and grey tattoo on the left side of his neck with the script letters E and S within it. He has another tattoo on his right forearm.

Huber is wanted on 10 Criminal Code charges including: discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and other weapons charges, three charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Citizens are advised not to approach Huber if he is seen. Instead, contact Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.